Robert Pattinson was asked to change his “absolutely atrocious” Batman voice

Robert Pattinson has revealed that he was asked to change his original Batman voice.

The actor, who makes his debut as the caped crusader in The Batman, explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live! how he originally wanted to do something “radically different” from his predecessors.

Speaking on the show, Pattinson said: “Everyone does this kind of gruff, gravelly thing, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite, I’m going to go really whispery’.

“And I tried to do it for like the first two weeks and it just looked absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it.”

The actor later discovered that Christian Bale also attempted to subvert expectations with his original Batman voice for Batman Begins, before it was later changed.

“If you listen to the first Batman Begins teaser trailer, you can hear the original voice,” Pattinson said. “I only found this out a couple of weeks ago.”

In The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves (Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes), Pattinson stars alongside Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.

Pattinson recently said he’s discussed the idea of doing a trilogy of films with Reeves. Speaking to Fandango, the actor said: “I’m down to do it as many times as people want to see it, really. Like I mean I’ve got to get this one out first.

“I talked to Matt about the idea of doing a trilogy, and that would be wonderful. I’ve really enjoyed the process and it’s such a fun character to play. Yeah, that’d be lovely.”

The Batman is released in cinemas worldwide on March 4.