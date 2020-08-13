Robert Pattinson auditioned for a role in Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, director Edgar Wright has revealed.

The film, which came out just before Pattinson’s breakout role in Twilight, saw Marvel‘s Chris Evans star as Lucas Lee, but Pattinson was also in the running.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Wright says he remembers Pattinson’s audition “vividly,” recalling his “intensity” while reading for the part.

“He did a much more intense read of [Lucas],” Wright remembered. “Obviously, Robert is an incredible actor and someone who I’d love to work with now.

He went on to say that Pattinson’s read “was a very different take from what Chris [Evans] did.”

During the interview, the film’s casting director Jennifer Euston discussed how Pattinson would talk about his upcoming Twilight job at the time. “I remember we were asking him about Twilight, and he was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t know. I just saw it. It’s okay, I guess. I don’t know’,” she said.

Last month, the cast of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World reunited over Zoom in a virtual reunion hosted by Wright to celebrate the film’s 10th anniversary.

Joking during his introduction, Wright said: “It’s been 10 years since we released this movie, and clearly we’re all exactly the same — and the world hasn’t changed a bit, either.”

Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Jason Schwartzman and Aubrey Plaza all joined the reunion, which saw the cast head through a table read of the film’s entire script.