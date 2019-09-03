Robert Pattinson was “fucking furious” at premature reports that he’d been cast as Batman

"I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing"

Batman star Robert Pattinson has revealed that he was “fucking furious” when premature reports came out that he had been cast in the role.

It was officially revealed at the end of May that the Twilight star would replace Ben Affleck as the iconic character.

Two weeks before that, though, premature reports of his casting for the role were revealed, and Pattinson has now spoken about the incident in a new interview.

Speaking to Variety in his first interview since being officially announced as the next Batman, he said he was “terrified” at the leaks, and thought it’d deter studio Warner Bros away from considering him for the role.

He also revealed that he hadn’t even auditioned for the role at the time when the news was falsely announced.

“When that thing leaked, I was fucking furious,” Pattinson said. “Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.”

He continued: “It was terrifying. I was like, ‘Oh fuck. Does that screw me because they are so intent on secrecy?’”

It was recently revealed that Pattinson’s version of Batman, set for a 2021 release, won’t be another origin movie delving into the past of the character.

Producer Michael E. Uslan has also hit out at a backlash at the casting of Pattinson in the role, saying: “Wait until you see it”.

“Trust the filmmaker and give the filmmaker, and the filmmaker’s vision, the benefit of the doubt,” he continued.