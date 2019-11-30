Robert Pattinson says he hopes ‘The Batman’ won’t be as big as ‘Twilight’

Robert Pattinson has explained why he hopes his new role in The Batman doesn’t bring him the same level of attention as his starring appearances in the Twilight saga.

Speaking in a new interview, the actor admitted that the fame and adulation the vampire film trilogy brought was “so sudden”, and that he doesn’t harbour any desire to see The Batman replicate that mania.

“There’s a part of me that just thinks it’s impossible to be what happened with Twilight because it was so sudden,” Pattinson told Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.

“And now I’m hoping it won’t be people hanging out outside my place. I just think I’m kind of boring and old now.”

Earlier this month (November 14), Pattinson suggested Jennifer Lopez could be the next actor to don the cowl.

As part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Pattinson sat down with Lopez to talk all things Hustlers and The Lighthouse and teased a left-field career choice for Lopez.

Covering all the past, present and future projects interesting both actors, the conversation turned to Pattinson’s upcoming role as Gotham’s caped crusader – unexpected by many when announced, now highly anticipated. “I think you’d be a great Batman. An awesome Batman,” Lopez said. “Seriously, because he’s a dark character.”

The Batman has a US release date of June 25, 2021. No UK release date has been confirmed yet.