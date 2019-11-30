Trending:

News Film News

Robert Pattinson says he hopes ‘The Batman’ won’t be as big as ‘Twilight’

"I'm kind of boring and old now."

Matthew Neale
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson. Credit: Getty

Robert Pattinson has explained why he hopes his new role in The Batman doesn’t bring him the same level of attention as his starring appearances in the Twilight saga.

Speaking in a new interview, the actor admitted that the fame and adulation the vampire film trilogy brought was “so sudden”, and that he doesn’t harbour any desire to see The Batman replicate that mania.

“There’s a part of me that just thinks it’s impossible to be what happened with Twilight because it was so sudden,” Pattinson told Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.

Advertisement

“And now I’m hoping it won’t be people hanging out outside my place. I just think I’m kind of boring and old now.”

Robert Pattinson in Batman
Pat-man: Robert Pattinson will play Bruce Wayne in a new movie, helmed by ‘Cloverfield’ director Matt Reeves. Credit: Getty

Earlier this month (November 14), Pattinson suggested Jennifer Lopez could be the next actor to don the cowl.

Advertisement

As part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Pattinson sat down with Lopez to talk all things Hustlers and The Lighthouse and teased a left-field career choice for Lopez.

Covering all the past, present and future projects interesting both actors, the conversation turned to Pattinson’s upcoming role as Gotham’s caped crusader – unexpected by many when announced, now highly anticipated. “I think you’d be a great Batman. An awesome Batman,” Lopez said. “Seriously, because he’s a dark character.”

Advertisement

The Batman has a US release date of June 25, 2021. No UK release date has been confirmed yet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Features

“We’re more traditional siblings than people imagine”: Tegan and Sara on their revealing new memoir ‘High School’

Dhruva Balram -
The Quin twins on their new memoir and accompanying album, 'Hey, I'm Just Like You'
Read more
Music News

Stormzy announces huge ‘Heavy is the Head’ world tour for 2020

Elizabeth Aubrey -
Stormzy will be touring the world in 2020
Read more
Features

Courteeners’ Liam Fray: “It’s a miracle this album got made”

Andrew Trendell -
"I hate the idea of ‘indie’ or ‘rock’. Fuck that, I’m a songwriter."
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.