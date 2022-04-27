Robert Pattinson is returning for ‘The Batman’ sequel

Robert Pattinson is set to return in a new sequel to The Batman.

Makers Warner Bro.s revealed their plans during a presentation at CinemaCon, the annual trade show for cinema owners.

The news was announced by The Batman director Matt Reeves who revealed that he will return to write and direct the DC follow up.

Reeves said the news was “thrilling for me” and he was “excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter,” according to People.

He also confirmed the “whole team” would return for the project according to People, including Pattinson.

The first film is now available to stream in the UK, having been released on Premium Video on Demand from April 19 in the UK.

The film sees Robert Pattinson play the caped crusader, alongside Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

In a four-star review of The Batman, NME wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to Paul Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too.

“Most of the time it comes off brilliantly. Pattinson plays him with a dour fanaticism that only occasionally topples over into parody.”

Meanwhile, in other The Batman news, Nicolas Cage pitched himself to play a villain in a sequel to the 2022 film.

The actor was asked at SXSW festival if there’s any roles he’d like to play, and he proposed a deep-cut Batman villain from the 1960s TV series starring Adam West.

“We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.

“The villain that Vincent Price played on the ’60s show Egghead – I think I want to have a go at Egghead. I think I can make him absolutely terrifying. And I have a concept for Egghead. So let them know over at Warner Bros., I’m down for Egghead.”