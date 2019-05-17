Robert Pattinson is ‘the top choice’ to play the new Batman

Ben Affleck left the role in 2017

Robert Pattinson looks set to be named as the new Batman.

According to Variety, the former Twilight star is the “top choice” to play the caped crusader in the forthcoming The Batman movie following Ben Affleck’s departure.

Pattinson was previously rumoured to be in the running but now it looks like he’s the favourite to take up the role.

Others on the list reportedly included Jack O’Connell, Kit Harrington, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Richard Madden, and Armie Hammer. Ansel Elgort, Dylan O’Brien, Logan Lerman, and Noah Centineo were also rumoured but are thought to be out of consideration.

Affleck was originally meant to direct The Batman but was dismissed in January 2017. He was replaced by Cloverfield director Matt Reeves, who also scrapped a script written by the actor.

With Affleck’s departure confirmed, the movie’s release date was also pushed back. It will now be out on June 25, 2021.

Last year, Reeves said the new standalone film would not be an origin story after fans speculated it could closely follow Frank Miller’s graphic novel The Batman: Year One. “Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that,” the director said.

“We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”

Meanwhile, George Clooney recently revealed that he once warned Affleck against taking the role of Batman.