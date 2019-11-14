Robert Pattinson wants Jennifer Lopez to play Batman

And she wouldn't be against it, either

Production has barely started on Matt Reeves’ The Batman, but its star is already fuelling rumours on his successor.

As part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Robert Pattinson sat down with Jennifer Lopez to talk all things Hustlers and The Lighthouse and teased a left field career choice for Lopez.

Covering all the past, present and future projects interesting both actors, the conversation turned to Pattinson’s upcoming role as Gotham’s caped crusader – unexpected by many when announced, now highly anticipated. “I think you’d be a great Batman. An awesome Batman,” Lopez said. “Seriously, because he’s a dark character.”

Pattinson immediately returned the compliment, telling Lopez, “You could be as well!” Never one to turn down a challenge, the actress had to agree. “I could be Batman! Why not! I think as an actor, it would be fun to explore.”

Lopez is back in the limelight this awards season with her performance as Ramona in Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers, playing a stripper at the helm of a team of women swindling male customers.

Following news that 007 will be played by Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch in the next James Bond film No Time To Die, a female Batman now seems like it might not be so impossible after all. Plus, Batwoman has in fact been around since the 1950s – another vigilante with similar powers, albeit much more violent than Batman.

Describing his attraction to the role, Pattinson went on to explain why there was something enigmatic about the comic book character. “I was very focused on it,” he told Lopez. “I don’t know why. It kind of just kept coming back in my head. I like doing something which an audience doesn’t know that it wants, and try to get it out of them: ‘Oh yeah, you want to play Batman.’”