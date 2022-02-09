Robert Pattinson made “ambient electronic music” while suited up as Batman

Robert Pattinson has revealed that he started making “ambient electronic music” while in costume during the filming of The Batman.

Pattinson plays the titular superhero in the new Matt Reeves-directed movie, which is set for release on March 4.

Speaking in a new interview with GQ, Pattinson recalled the “bubble within a bubble” which existed on the set of The Batman just outside of London.

Advertisement

“And the nature of the shoot was so kind of insular, always shooting at night, just really dark all the time, and I felt very much alone,” he said. “Even just being in the suit all the time. You’re not really allowed out of the studio with the suit on, so I barely knew what was going on at all outside.”

Pattinson was given a “little tent” at the side of the set where, GQ notes, the actor could “go to decompress”.

“I’d be in the tent just making ambient electronic music in the suit, looking over the cowl [the mask],” he recalled. “There’s something about the construction of the cowl that makes it very difficult to read books, so you have to kind of almost lean forward to see out of the cowl.”

Last week Reeves shared a preview of music from The Batman soundtrack ahead of the official release of tracks from Michael Giacchino’s score last Friday (February 4).

Advertisement

Giacchino has frequently collaborated with Reeves, scoring the end credits on 2008’s Cloverfield, along with tracks for films Let Me In, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and War For Planet Of The Apes.