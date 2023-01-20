Robert Pattinson says he once “ate nothing but potatoes” for two weeks

Robert Pattinson has discussed his experience with “extraordinarily addictive” and “insidious” fad diets, saying that he once only ate potatoes for two weeks.

The Batman actor shared his thoughts on the pressures men face to lose weight during an interview with ES magazine, where he explained that he had tried “every fad you can think of” apart from “consistency”.

“It’s very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well, even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive – and you don’t quite realise how insidious it is until it’s too late,” Pattinson said.

While the actor said he hasn’t struggled with body image himself, he has tried a number of dieting techniques. He added: “I have basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency.

“I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently it’s a cleanse… you definitely lose weight. And I tried to do keto once. I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?’ But I didn’t realise that you can’t have beer as it completely defeats the purpose.”

Pattinson is set to reprise his role of the caped crusader in a sequel to 2022’s The Batman. The follow-up will also see the return of original director Matt Reeves.

A Penguin spin-off series is also in development, starring Colin Farrell. In October last year, the actor teased the opening scene from the HBO series.

In a four-star review of The Batman, NME wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too. Most of the time it comes off brilliantly. Pattinson plays Batman with a dour fanaticism that only occasionally topples over into parody.”