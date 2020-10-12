Robert Pattinson has returned to filming The Batman following his coronavirus diagnosis, which temporarily halted production.

The DC film resumed work a few weeks ago following the shutdown after Pattinson was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor has now been spotted in Liverpool at St George’s Hall filming what appears to be a funeral scene. He was seen wearing a dark suit surrounded by Gotham police cars as others stood around him on the steps.

The recent production shutdown was the not the first for The Batman. Back in March, production halted due to the pandemic after the entire film industry was put on hold. Filming had resumed for only two days back in September before Pattinson’s diagnosis.

The film’s release date has also been pushed back a number of times, having moved from a June 2021 premiere to October 2021.

However, it will now be released on March 4, 2022, with Warner Bros also shifting the releases of The Flash, Shazam! 2, Black Adam and The Matrix 4.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of anticipation for Pattinson’s turn as the caped crusader, and the actor himself recently admitted that he enjoys the idea that he may “mess it up”.

“There’s a slightly different feeling when you know loads and loads of people are going to watch something you’re working on,” he recalled. “I weirdly enjoyed it during Twilight, the idea that you can mess it up. I guess I felt confident. I wanted to be on the big stage.”

Director Matt Reeves has also revealed that his film is “not an origin tale” but Batman in his “early days”, adding: “What’s really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman. And that in that Batman state, he’s sort of in his best self.”