Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr.’s serial killer comedy film cancelled at Netflix

A serial killer comedy film starring Robert Pattinson and Robert Downey Jr. has been cancelled at Netflix.

The film, titled Average Height, Average Build, was to be helmed by filmmaker Adam McKay, and would have also stared Amy Adams. McKay wrote the film’s script and brought it to Netflix, with which he had released his previous film Don’t Look Up.

Now, however, Deadline Hollywood has reported that Average Height, Average Build will not be moving forward at Netflix as McKay is supposedly leaving the project to work on a film about climate change. Netflix reportedly has no plans for another director to take over Average Height, putting the project on ice.

The film would have followed Pattinson playing a serial killer who enlists the help of a lobbyist – played by Amy Adams – to change laws that will allow him to get away with murder. Robert Downey Jr. was to play a retired police officer who refuses to let go of the murder cases.

It is currently if McKay’s upcoming climate change film will land at Netflix, or will get released through different platforms.

McKay most recently released the December 2021 ensemble film, Don’t Look Up. That film told the story of two astronomers (Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio) attempting to warn humanity about an approaching comet that will destroy human civilisation. It also starred Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett and more.

In a four-star review of Don’t Look Up for NME, Nick Levine wrote: “Though Don’t Look Up loses some momentum towards the end of its 138-minute runtime, it still succeeds as both a raucous comedy and a grim cautionary tale. By the end, McKay has definitely driven home his message that Earth is ours for the saving.”