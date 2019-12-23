News Film News

Robert Pattinson says he “doesn’t really know how to act”

The 'Batman' star says he's "nervous on, like, every single movie"

Will Richards
Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson. Credit: Getty Images

Robert Pattinson, star of The Lighthouse and the upcoming Batman film, has said that he “doesn’t really know how to act”.

Speaking to The Guardian, Pattinson says he “only know[s] how to play scenes, like, three ways, before revealing that he’s “nervous on, like, every single movie.”

The actor goes on to speak about how he was “intimidated” by his Lighthouse co-star Willem Dafoe. “He’s got a tonne of energy,” Pattinson said, “and it’s intimidating.”

Dafoe previously revealed that Pattinson would “beat himself up” on set for the film, and Pattinson revealed why he felt like he had to take such steps in order to prepare for the role.

The Lightouse
Scared seasick: William Dafoe and Robert Pattinson in ‘The Lighthouse’.

“Because I don’t really know how to act, I kind of wanted to somehow make it real, and one of the ways I’ve always thought makes that a little bit easier is if you shake up your physical state just before action,” he said. “You end up walking into a scene having a different feeling.”

“I’m a catastrophist,” the actor continued “I’m always thinking that the worst-case scenario is actually going to happen. So when it does happen, I’m like: ‘Gah! OK! I’m prepared!'”

An NME review of The Lighthouse called the film “the most gripping horror of the year,” adding: “This is an extraordinary, unsettling film exploring the very darkest crevices of human nature – it will stay with you long after the final howls of the lighthouse’s foghorn sound.”

