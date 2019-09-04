Robert Pattinson teases “interesting direction” for new ‘Batman’ movie

Consider us interested...

Robert Pattinson has discussed taking on the role of Batman for the first time since being confirmed as the next Caped Crusader.

It was officially revealed at the end of May that the Twilight star would replace Ben Affleck as the iconic character.

In his first interview since the casting was announced, Pattinson remained teasingly vague – but claimed that it will see Bruce Wayne heading in an “interesting direction”.

“I really like [director] Matt Reeves and his setup for it,” he told Variety. “It’s an interesting direction. It’s something from the comics which hasn’t really been explored yet. It’s crazy shoes to fill.

“It’s interesting the different directions you can take with it and that the, in some ways, quite a specific character actually has a lot of leeway. When you look at the different tones of the movies and TV shows, you can do quite a lot with it.”

Describing the routine of putting on the iconic Batsuit for the first time, he explained: “It’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating.

“You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough’, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.”

Elsewhere, Pattinson admitted he was “fucking furious” at premature reports linking him with the role.

“When that thing leaked, I was fucking furious,” Pattinson said. “Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.”

It was recently revealed that Pattinson’s version of Batman, set for a 2021 release, won’t be another origin movie delving into the past of the character.

Producer Michael E. Uslan has also hit out at a backlash at the casting of Pattinson in the role, saying: “Wait until you see it”.