Robert Pattinson reveals villains he’d like to see in ‘The Batman’ sequel

Robert Pattinson has revealed what he’d like to see from a potential sequel to The Batman.

While a sequel has yet to be officially announced, the actor has mentioned some Batman foes that he’d like a follow-up to explore.

Speaking to Den Of Geek about a sequel, Pattinson said: “I’d love to do something like Court of Owls.”

He added: “There are elements of The Batman which are kind of horror and I think it really feels quite new for Batman.”

The Court of Owls is a secret organised crime group led by wealthy Gotham families in owl masks who employ mutated assassins to do their bidding. The storyline was originally created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo.

The other villain Pattinson mentions is Calendar Man, who commits crimes that correspond with holidays and significant dates. He was originally conceived as a parody villain but was later developed into a disturbing serial killer.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves (Let Me In, Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes), features villains The Riddler (Paul Dano), mob boss Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), Oswald Cobblepot (Colin Farrell) and cat burglar Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz).

Pattinson has recently said he’s discussed the idea of doing a trilogy with Reeves. Speaking to Fandango, the actor said: “I’m down to do it as many times as people want to see it, really. Like I mean I’ve got to get this one out first.

“I talked to Matt about the idea of doing a trilogy, and that would be wonderful. I’ve really enjoyed the process and it’s such a fun character to play. Yeah, that’d be lovely.”

The Batman is released in cinemas worldwide on March 4.