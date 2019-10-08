Robert Pattinson’s acclaimed turn in ‘The Lighthouse’ put forward for Oscars consideration

The Oscar goes to...

Robert Pattinson could be gunning for glory after being put forward for Oscars consideration.

The British star will be submitted by film distributor as Best Actor for The Lighthouse, while his co-star Willem Dafoe will be fielded as Best Supporting Actor for his role in the psychological horror.

The Robert Eggers-directed movie has won widespread acclaim since debuting at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where Eggers scooped the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) Prize.

It sees Pattinson and Dafoe star as two lighthouse keepers who begin to grapple with their sanity amid isolation on a small island.

Both their performances have been singled out for acclaim, while the film itself boasts a staggering 83 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Describing working with Dafoe, Pattinson said: “I knew he was going to bring something crazy. I knew he would have so much anarchic energy. I was very intimidated but it’s always helpful when the part calls for you to be intimidated by somebody.”

Although it is the latest in Pattinson’s string of Indie movie hits, he’ll soon be the latest star to take up the iconic role of Batman.

Speaking to Esquire about landing the part, he said: “It’s kind of insane. I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”