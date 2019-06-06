Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ won’t be another origins movie

Thank god for that.

It’s been confirmed that Robert Pattinson’s take on The Batman won’t be another origins story tackling the dark past of Bruce Wayne.

The former Twilight star was confirmed to play the Caped Crusader last week, and now The Hollywood Reporter says that Wayne will already be fighting crime on Gotham’s mean streets when he returns in 2021.

The latest report also focuses on director Matt Reeves, who reportedly cast Pattinson because he wanted his Batman to be in a specific age bracket, roughly 30 years old.

It means that the latest iteration will be somewhere right in the middle of Ben Affleck’s experienced fighter and the young version of Wayne seen in Gotham.

According to the report, Pattinson’s Wayne is “still trying to find his footing on his way to becoming the genius detective”.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

As for his latest adversary, it’s suggested that the movie could see Wayne doing battle against The Penguin and Catwoman – who haven’t been seen on screen together since Tim Burton’s Batman Returns.

Last year, Reeves also seemingly confirmed the new standalone film would not be an origin story after fans speculated it could closely follow Frank Miller’s graphic novel The Batman: Year One. “Obviously we’re not doing an origin tale or anything like that,” the director said.

“We’re doing a story that is definitively Batman though and trying to tell a story that’s emotional and yet is really about him being the world’s greatest detective and all the things that for me, since I was a kid, made me love Batman.”