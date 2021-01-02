Susan Schneider Williams, the widow of the late Robin Williams, has spoken about the “misunderstandings” around his death in a new interview.

The much-loved actor and comedian died by suicide in 2014, aged 63. It was later revealed that he’d been battling a degenerative condition, Lewy Body Dementia.

Speaking about how she learned of her husband’s diagnosis following his death, Susan told the Guardian: “The doctors said to me after the autopsy: ‘Are you surprised that your husband had Lewy bodies throughout his entire brain and brain stem?’

Advertisement

“I didn’t even know what Lewy bodies were, but I said: ‘No, I’m not surprised.’ The fact that something had infiltrated every part of my husband’s brain? That made perfect sense.”

Susan also spoke about her role in new film Robin’s Wish, which tracks the last days of his life and explains his Lewy diagnosis, and comes to UK screens on Monday (January 4).

“If my husband weren’t famous I would not have put myself through this,” she said. “But there were so many misunderstandings out there about what had happened to him, and about Lewy bodies. So this felt like the right thing to do.”

Williams’ widow has previously discussed the creation of the film, saying the process had helped her to understand more about the condition Robin was suffering from towards the end of his life.

She told Entertainment Weekly: “Armed with the name of a brain disease I’d never heard of, I set out on a mission to understand it, and that led me down my unchosen path of advocacy.”

Advertisement

“With invaluable help from leading medical experts, I saw that what Robin and I had gone through, finally made sense — our experience matched up with the science.

Back in April, a new YouTube channel launched, featuring a host of Robin Williams’ classic stand-up routines.