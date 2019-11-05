‘Rocketman’ director Dexter Fletcher teases next collaboration with star Taron Egerton

The pair look set to reunite

Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher has teased what’s in store for himself and the film’s lead Taron Egerton.

The 29-year-old actor portrays Elton John in the acclaimed biopic, which was released in May and tracks the iconic artist’s journey to becoming a world-renowned pop star.

Fletcher, who helmed the movie, has now hinted that he has another project with Egerton in the pipeline during a new interview with Metro.

“We said we’ve got to do the minimum of three films [together], we don’t know what the next one is yet, we have done two and we still have the next one to go,” he explained.

“So, watch this space, watch this space.”

The pair first worked together on Eddie The Eagle in 2016 before reuniting for this year’s Rocketman.

Elsewhere in the chat, Fletcher discussed Egerton and John’s close bond. “They admired each other’s talent and they’re friends, there is a friendship there, it’s very real, and it’s very lovely to be around and see,” he said.

Upon Rocketman‘s release, Elton John praised the lead actor’s “extraordinary” singing on the film’s soundtrack. He added that said Egerton’s work “blew his mind” when he heard the results on record.

“What he’s done is quite extraordinary because he sounds like me, but he also sounds like Taron,” he said. “And that’s down to Giles [Martin, producer] giving him the confidence in the studio as well.”