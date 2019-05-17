‘Rocketman’ is the first major studio film to feature gay sex scenes

It depicts the relationship between Elton and director John Reid

Rocketman has made history by becoming the first major studio film to depict a male gay sex scene.

The big screen tale of Elton John’s life features sexual scenes between Taron Egerton, who plays the music icon, and Richard Madden who portrays his former manager John Reid.

According to attendees at the film’s Cannes premiere last night, the scene features moments of nudity, kissing and stimulated oral sex – which have previously proved to be a taboo subject for major studios.

Although notable films such as Call Me By Your Name and Brokeback Mountain have previously depicted gay sex, they were both released by smaller off-shoots of major studios and given limited releases. In contrast, Rocketman will go on wide release and is expected to rake in millions at the box office.

This comes after it was feared that the scenes could be wiped, potentially leading to the “straightwashing” claims which tainted the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Denying the claims, director Dexter Fletcher said: “Seeing much speculation about ROCKETMAN!”

“That’s good! It’s still unfinished so it’s nothing but rumours. It has and always will be the no holds barred, musical fantasy that Paramount and producers passionately support and believe in. See for yourself May 24.”

Last month, Egerton responded to criticism of his casting as Elton John. Some critics had questioned whether a heterosexual actor was the right choice to tell the story of the musician grappling with his sexual identity.

“I’ve approached it wholeheartedly and I hope that for that reason people accept me [as Elton],” he said. “The LGBTQ community has always been about inclusiveness, hasn’t it? Not about, ‘We’re here. You’re there.’ In fact, if you want to come in, come on in.”