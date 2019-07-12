‘Rocketman’ star Taron Egerton responds to rumours that he’s set to play Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

"I don't know if I'm quite grisly enough"

Rocketman star Taron Egerton has responded to claims that he’s set to play the character of Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking to Heart Breakfast on the radio, Egerton said that the rumours circulating that he’s set to follow in Hugh Jackman’s footsteps in playing the character are “unfounded”.

“That one I think is just a rumour,” he expanded. “As far as I’m aware it’s unfounded. I don’t know if I’m quite grisly enough.

“I mean if the people at Marvel think I am then great, let’s go. But I think there are probably better candidates. But I would love to be involved with that world somewhere.”

Egerton isn’t the only one who has been shutting down rumours that they’ll be playing Wolverine, with Daniel Radcliffe recently forced to clarify a joke he made where he said he would take on the role.

Responding to the question “Is Daniel Radcliffe the new Wolverine?” as part of WIRED’s long-running feature where they grill celebrities on the internet’s most asked questions, he said: “There’s going to be a new Wolverine movie, in which it starts off with Hugh Jackman being put into a hot wash. And then when he comes out, it’s me. So yes, I’m very happy to announce that here.”

“This is what happens when you make jokes,” he then clarified. “Wouldn’t it be great if you could just start casting yourself in things by just saying them in interviews?

“So I guess people have been asking something about me and Wolverine, and I made a joke about [playing] Wolverine after being in a hot wash, like I’d been shrunk in a hot wash, and the internet seems to think that I was putting that out there on my dream board cosmic ordering system.”