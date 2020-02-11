Rocketman will be presented live in concert across the UK and Ireland with a full orchestra performing its soundtrack live to picture.

Rocketman depicts the story of Elton John’s life and journey to becoming one of the most successful artists in popular music. Directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Lee Hall, the film sees award-winning actor Taron Egerton take on the lead role as Elton.

The film is now set to be projected onto a huge, ultra-HD screen while the orchestra on stage brings the music of Elton John to life for the ‘Rocketman Live In Concert – the Film with Live Orchestra’ tour.

Beginning in Dublin on June 3, the tour will also stop at Birmingham (June 5), Brighton (June 11), London’s Eventim Apollo (June 13) and Glasgow (June 17), before the grand finale in Edinburgh on June 18.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (February 14) from here.

As well as Egerton — who performs Elton’s biggest hits such as ‘Your Song’, ‘Tiny Dancer’ and ‘I’m Still Standing’ — the film also stars Jamie Bell as Elton’s longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin.

Richard Madden portrays Elton’s first manager John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard plays Elton’s mother Sheila Farebrother.

The 2019 film grossed over (£150 million) $195 million worldwide.

Rocketman picked up two Hollywood Film Awards following its initial premiere, and opened to critical acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival.

Last weekend, Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 92nd Academy Awards for the track ‘(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again’ from the film.

Rocketman also won two awards at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Taron Egerton and Best Original Song.