Roman Polanski’s wife slams Quentin Tarantino for not consulting her husband over ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’

Director's ninth movie is out in the UK in August

Roman Polanski’s wife Emmanuelle Seigner, has hit out at Quentin Tarantino for not consulting her husband over Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The film features the tragic story of the murder of Polanski’s ex-wife, Sharon Tate, who is played by Margot Robbie.

Seigner said in a French language post on Instagram that Tarantino was “using the tragic life of someone and then walking all over them” to tell a story.

Tate was murdered by members of the Charles Manson family in 1969. Seigner said Tarantino should have spoken with Polanski about the film’s treatment of that event.

“I am just saying that it doesn’t bother them (in Hollywood) to make a film which takes Roman and his tragic story… while at the same time they have made him a pariah. And all without consulting him of course,” she wrote.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Polanski has been in exile after he admitted to raping a 13-year-old girl in 1977.

Meanwhile, Tarantino also recently shut down a journalist for asking why he had dedicated so little screen time to Robbie, who portrays Tate in the movie.

He answered the question with, “I reject your hypothesis,” allowing for the question to also be directed at Robbie who was sat beside him.

Robbie defended Tarantino’s decision that she would have very few lines in the film. “I think the moments on screen show those wonderful sides of [Sharon Tate] could be adequately done without speaking,” she said.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is released in the US on July 26 ahead of arriving in the UK on August 15.