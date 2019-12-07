‘Friends’ and ‘The Sopranos’ actor Ron Leibman has died

Ron Leibman, who starred in shows such as Friends and The Sopranos has died at the age of 82.

The actor’s agent, Robert Attermann of Abrams Artists Agency, confirmed the news of his death to TheWrap.

“We at Abrams Artists Agency are saddened to hear the news of Ron’s passing,” Attermann said in a statement. “Ron was an incredibly talented actor with a distinguished career in film, TV and theatre. Our thoughts go out to his wife, Jessica, and his family.”

Known for playing Rachel Green’s father, Dr. Leonard Green, in Friends, Leibman also played Dr. Lior Plepler in The Sopranos , Stan Villani in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and he voiced Ron Cadillac in comedy animation series Archer.

With a slew of other credits to his name in television and the stage beginning in 1956 and 1959 respectively, Leibman won a Tony for his role in the 1993 play Angels in America. He also won an Emmy in 1979 for best lead actor in the drama series Kaz, in which he played title character, Martin “Kaz” Kazinsky.

His movie credits include Norma Rae, in which he starred opposite Sally Field as Rueben, Garden State, Slaughterhouse-Five, Super Cops, Where’s Poppa and The Hot Rock. His first credited role was in the TV movie The Edge of Night in 1956.

Leibman leaves behind his wife, actress Jessica Walter. They had been married since 1983.