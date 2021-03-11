Rosamund Pike buries her awards in the garden: “It’s probably deeply psychological”

Rosamund Pike has revealed that she buries her acting awards in her garden.

Pike bagged the Best Actress gong at last month’s Golden Globes for her performance in the new dark comedy thriller I Care A Lot, which sees her take on the role of con woman Marla Grayson.

Appearing virtually on Ellen this week, the actor said her win had come as a surprise (“The odds were not in my favour…”) and that she found out the news while staying in “a ghostly hotel” in Prague.

Advertisement

Later, Ellen asked Pike whether there was any truth to the rumours that she buries her trophies in the garden at home. “That is a true thing,” she replied. You can watch the full chat below.

Pike went on to say that the habit could be “deeply psychological” or a possible manifestation of “some deep-lying imposter syndrome”.

“I find it an uneasy thing to display any award in your home,” she continued. “How do people interact with them when they come home? […] I think it’s awkward.”

The actor then said that she hopes future owners of her house will discover the awards “when I’m dead and gone”, adding: “They’ll think they found buried treasure […] They’ll be relics.”

Advertisement

Reviewing I Care A Lot, NME wrote: “It’s a sharp concept, delivered with whip-smart dialogue and entertaining performances, but I Care A Lot runs out of steam when it relies on a few familiar clichés.”

Last month, Rosamund Pike shared her thoughts on why she believes the ending of the film is perfect – despite director J Blakeson acknowledging the conclusion as “bittersweet”.