Rosamund Pike calls out body alterations on movie posters

Rosamund Pike has spoken out against body alterations on movie posters.

The actress, currently starring in Prime Video thriller I Care A Lot, reflected on instances in her career when her body had been Photoshopped in the promotional materials for various films.

“For the poster for Johnny English [Reborn], my breasts were augmented,” Pike told Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show yesterday (February 24).

“In the poster for the character shot, I’ve got a really impressive chest. Which I don’t have,” she added with a laugh.

“For Radioactive, strangely, they made my eyes brown,” the actress continued, referring to the biopic from 2019 in which she played portrayed Marie Curie. “I still don’t quite know why.”

She added: “Those are the obvious times, right? When you do notice, ‘Oh, I’ve got brown eyes,’ or, ‘I’ve got massive breasts.’

“But there’s probably countless times where our image is doctored and we don’t notice it. Because I think we’re all losing our grip on what we really look like.”

In a three-star review of I Care A Lot, NME wrote: “There’s no easy resolutions and the film avoids a simplistic ending that would see the #girlboss take over the world.

“It’s fun while it’s on – but it’s also difficult to think Marla is ever really that invested in her own fate. And if she isn’t, then why should we be?”

I Care A Lot is now streaming in the UK on Amazon Prime Video.