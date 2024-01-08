Rosamund Pike wore veil to Golden Globes after her face was “smashed up” in skiing accident

Rosamund Pike wore a “protective veil’ to the Golden Globes last night, after being in a skiing accident over the holidays.

The actor, who had been nominated for Best Supporting Female Actor in a Motion Picture for her performance in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn, arrived on the red carpet in a dramatic black Dior gown, sporting a meshy black veil over her face.

Speaking to Variety in an interview on the red carpet she revealed that she “had a skiing accident over Christmas,” adding that it’s “not what you want, knowing that you’re coming to the Golden Globes”.

She continued: “On the 26th of December, my face was entirely smashed up and I thought, I need to do something.”

Rosamund Pike says she had a skiing accident the day after Christmas. #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/bTYJ1neAOi pic.twitter.com/HWqVitwVfY — Variety (@Variety) January 7, 2024

She also suggested that she was inspired by her eccentric and glamorous character in Saltburn, Elspeth Catton, saying “Well you know, you have to channel it don’t you, either a weird, sort of, weird funeral vibe or, maybe she wore black for her wedding. She would have done.”

Elspeth, the matriarch of the Catton family, is often seen wearing elegant but captivating outfits, but also has some of the movie’s most popular and humorous lines.

Pike did then confirm that the injury has now healed but that she “fell in love with the look”.

The Gone Girl actor was nominated alongside her co-star Barry Keoghan, who was in the running for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama, for his portrayal of Oliver Quick in Fennell’s second movie.

The award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama went to Cillian Murphy for his performance in Oppenheimer, which triumphed at the ceremony.