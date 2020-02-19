Rosario Dawson has opened up about her sexuality after years of showing allyship with the LGBTQ+ community.

In an interview with Bustle, Dawson spoke of her relationship with former presidential candidate Cory Booker, while clarifying the situation on an Instagram post from 2018, which fans took to be making a statement.

“People kept saying that I [came out]… I didn’t do that,” Dawson says. “I mean, it’s not inaccurate, but I never did come out come out. I mean, I guess I am now.

“I’ve never had a relationship in that space, so it’s never felt like an authentic calling to me.”

Dawson, who has played Marvel character Claire Temple in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders, has been in a relationship with United States senator Cory Booker since last year.

“It’s the first time I felt like I had to be responsible about my choice of love, which is a challenging thing to do,” Dawson said of dating the former presidential candidate, and the optics since adopting her daughter at 12 years old in 2014.

“If you fall in love, you fall in love. But there’s another aspect I had to consider: what this meant in [putting] a microscope on my family and particularly on my daughter.”

Dawson will next be playing the lead character Allegra Dill in anthology series Briarpatch.