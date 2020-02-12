Rose McGowan calls Natalie Portman’s Oscars dress protest “deeply offensive”

Rose McGowan has criticised Natalie Portman’s activist stunt at last weekend’s Academy Awards, accusing the actress of “acting the part of someone who cares”.

Portman showed solidarity with female filmmakers who weren’t nominated for the Best Director award at the Oscars by wearing a dress embroidered with their names.

Actress and activist McGowan, whose revelations about Harvey Weinstein sparked the #MeToo movement, wrote in a lengthy Facebook post today (February 12) that she finds “Portman’s type of activism deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work. I’m not writing this out of bitterness, I am writing out of disgust.”

Advertisement

Some thoughts on Natalie Portman and her Oscar ‘protest.’ The kind of protest that gets rave reviews from the mainstream… Posted by Rose McGowan on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

The Scream actress wrote of her “disgust”, adding: “Natalie, you have worked with two female directors in your very long career – one of them was you.

“You have a production company that has hired exactly one female director – you.

“What is it with actresses of your ilk? You ‘A-listers’ could change the world if you’d take a stand instead of being the problem,” she continued.

“Yes, you, Natalie. You are the problem. Lip service is the problem. Fake support of other women is the problem.”

Advertisement

The 46-year-old star added that she was “singling” Portman out “because you are the latest in a long line of actresses who are acting the part of a woman who cares about other women.”

Among the directors Portman nodded to were Hustlers‘ Lorene Scafaria, Little Women‘s Greta Gerwig, The Farewell’s Lulu Wang, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood‘s Marielle Heller, Queen & Slim‘s Melina Matsoukas and Portrait of a Lady on Fire‘s Céline Sciamma.

“I wanted to recognise the women who were not recognised for their incredible work this year in my subtle way,” Portman explained to press on the red carpet that night.

Portman is yet to respond to McGowan’s comments.