Rosie O’Donnell addresses her infamous spoiling of ‘Fight Club’

Rosie O’Donnell has addressed her infamous spoiling of the ending of Fight Club during an episode of The Rosie O’Donnell show.

The spoiler came in an episode from 1999 when the film, directed by David Fincher, was just newly released in cinemas.

O’Donnell gave away the film’s famous ending at a time when people had no idea of the plot twist that awaited them.

During an interview with The Jess Cagle Show on Sirus XM radio (which you can see below), O’Donnell finally opened up about her spoiler.

O’Donnell said: “I was just talking because I didn’t think [Fight Club] was good and the Sixth Sense was out. I don’t know. It annoyed me, the movie.

“So I was saying — ‘the Sixth Sense makes sense, but this one doesn’t make sense because of the thing at the end is sorta well, I don’t wanna say, but listen — that’s what I did.”

O’Donnell added that she had no idea what she had done. She continued: “I didn’t realise. Nobody said jack shit to me for a good three years, maybe even four years.

“And Courtney Love on my show says, ‘Oh, my God, Ed Norton and Brad Pitt are so mad at you for what you did.’ I was like ‘What did I do?’ It was three years later! She was like, ‘You ruined the Fight Club ending,’ and I only found out a long time after the incident.”

She went on: “I guess I ruined it for the people who worked so hard on it, and I should be more careful with what I say in a negative way about a movie. If you don’t like it, just don’t mention it. That would have worked better.”

On the DVD commentary for Fight Club, the film’s star, Brad Pitt, addressed her thoughts about the film.

Pitt said: “I guess that is OK she hated it. She was saying, ‘This movie disturbed me,’ she could not sleep for nights. It hit a nerve.

“It struck some nerve whether she wanted to look at it or not. But the deal was, she gave away the ending on national television. That’s just unforgivable.”

Last year, Pitt joked that he’d forgotten the first rule of Fight Club.