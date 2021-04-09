Rosie Perez reveals “hurt” at never being invited back to Oscars

Rosie Perez has said “it hurts” to not have been invited back to the Oscars once, despite being nominated in 1994.

The actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Fearless, going up against Anna Paquin in The Piano.

Speaking to Variety about Latinx representation in the film industry Perez said she had never been invited to attend or present at the Academy Awards.

“Not even to sit in the audience, not to present, nothing – and I’m a member,” she said. “I love the Academy Awards. I cheer on my peers, but it hurts.”

The actress described the feeling “like when your home team doesn’t ask you to come back into the stadium after you got up to bat and hit the home run.”

Discussing her experience of navigating Hollywood as an actress of Puerto Rican descent, Perez said: “The biggest struggle has been navigating through other people’s shortcomings.

“Other people’s bigotry, racism – and specifically the ones that don’t understand that they are bigots or racists.”

Rosie Perez most recently starred in The Flight Attendant on Sky One, opposite Kaley Cuoco, and also featured in Cathy Yan’s DC film Birds of Prey.

In a four-star review of Birds of Prey, NME wrote: “Birds Of Prey might not be DC’s first female-led comic book movie, but it certainly is its goriest and most violent. If bloody brawls and faces being sliced off on camera are good enough for the boys, they’re most definitely good enough for the women too.”