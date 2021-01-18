Russell Crowe defends ‘Master And Commander’ in Twitter tribute

Russell Crowe has come to the defence of Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World after it was criticised by one Twitter user.

The 2003 film, which is adapted from Patrick O’Brian’s Aubrey–Maturin series and follows Crowe’s Royal Navy captain Jack Aubrey, was acclaimed when it was released, going on to be nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture.

However, one recent viewer wasn’t terribly impressed, vocalising on social media that they were unable to make it very far through the film.

“Lots of folk complaining about lack of sleep during the Pandemic,” they wrote. “May I recommend Master And Commander starring the usually captivating, attention-grabbing Russell Crowe. I’ve never made it past the ten minute mark. You’re welcome. And thanks Russell. @russellcrowe”.

That’s the problem with kids these days.

No focus. Peter Weirs film is brilliant. An exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service, regardless of the cost.

Incredible cinematography by Russell Boyd & a majestic soundtrack.

Definitely an adults movie. https://t.co/22yjNtQRbg — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 17, 2021

Master And Commander went on to win two Academy Awards – Best Cinematography and Best Sound Editing – though lost its remaining nominations to The Lord Of The Rings: The Return of the King.

Meanwhile, last year Crowe revealed a Bible-inspired storyline idea for Gladiator 2 that was ultimately scrapped.

Recalling a conversation with producer Doug Wick, the actor revealed that “he said he had this great idea where Maximus gets carried from the stadium and they pull back this big rock and he gets put into this cave and then the rock closes over and he’s anointed with oils. And then the rock opens up and he comes out.

“And I said, “Doug, I don’t think we have the rights to that story,” Crowe added.