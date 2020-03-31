Russell Crowe has recorded a video message for St Helens residents on behalf of Johnny Vegas, offering delivery services and support for those self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor sent out the PSA earlier today (March 31) from his home in Australia communicating his friend’s initiative for UK residents.

“This is a message on behalf of my good mate Johnny Vegas,” Crowe began. “If you’re in the Saint Helens area, if you’re having trouble getting food deliveries from your local supermarket, if you’re NHS staff, a key worker, elderly, isolating, vulnerable, call this number: 01744881881.”

Advertisement

Crowe named the Steve Prescott Foundation and Steve Prescott Foundation and Blackbrook Rugby League team as the organisations involving Vegas to help.

“They can help pick up your shopping, they can maybe even pick up your medicine,” continued Crowe, before jokily adding, “One of the delivery workers is going to be Johnny Vegas though so expect to lose every second or third biscuit.”

Watch the full video message here:

If you are in the St.Helens UK area pic.twitter.com/Rp7n4yrcgz — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) March 31, 2020

Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe award earlier this year for his portrayal of the late Fox News boss Roger Ailes in Showtime’s The Loudest Voice.

Many celebrities have been acting charitably in the age of coronavirus, including Taylor Swift who donated $3000 to a fan to help pay bills, while Shaun of the Dead director Edgar Wright collated a list of his 100 favourite comedy films to cheer fans up.

Advertisement

The film and TV industry has been hit by a wave of suspensions and delays during the ongoing pandemic – here’s a full list of affected projects.