Russell Crowe “slightly jealous” of ‘Gladiator’ sequel

Russell Crowe has admitted that he’s “slightly jealous” of Ridley Scott’s upcoming Gladiator sequel.

Crowe recently confirmed that he is “not involved” in the upcoming sequel to the 2000 film, with Normal People and Aftersun star Paul Mescal rumoured to take the starring role.

“I mean, look, the only thing that I really feel about it is slightly jealous, you know? Because I was a much younger man, obviously, and it was a huge experience in my life,” Crowe told Collider.

“It’s something that changed my life, really. It changed the way people regarded me and what I do for a living, and, you know, I’ve been very lucky to be involved in lots of big movies, but the legs on that film are incredible.”

He added: “Here it is, it’s 2023, and we made that film in 1999. I guarantee you, somewhere around the world tonight, Gladiator is going to be showing on primetime TV. And you don’t always get that kind of longevity with every film you do, so, it obviously holds a special place in my heart.”

Mescal is set to star as Lucius Verus in the upcoming sequel, while Crowe starred in the original as Maximus – a former Roman general sold into slavery after his family is murdered, who then seeks revenge against the emperor who killed them.

Fans have speculated that Maximus will return to the film in a flashback, even though he died in the original movie. The new film follows Mescal’s Lucius (originally played by Spencer Treat Clark), the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), as he searches for the truth about his biological father, discovering that he is in fact the secret son of Maximus.

“I’m sure at some point in time they’ll want to ask me about something, but they haven’t brought anything up in a while,” Crowe explained of his absence in the sequel. “It’s an extension of the narrative, but it is long beyond Maximus’ passing, so it doesn’t really involve me at all.”

“I think where they’re picking the story up from, a young Lucius, stepping into the role of emperor. I think that’s a very smart idea within the world of the film that we created,” Crowe added.

Gladiator 2 is set to arrive in cinemas on November 22, 2024.