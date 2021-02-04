Russell Crowe surprises round-the-world sailor with birthday message

Russell Crowe has surprised a yachtswoman with a birthday message, after being asked on Twitter.

The Gladiator actor recorded a video message encouraging sailor Pip Hare, who is currently sailing around the world, following a prompt from BBC Radio Solent host Steve Harris.

“Long shot… anyone know any way I can get in touch with Russell Crowe? THE Russell Crowe?!” Harris tweeted yesterday (February 3), before Crowe responded “What’s up Steve?”

Harris then explained that Hare was a Gladiator fan, and was currently taking part in the Vendee Globe race, after which Crowe posted a video message cheering Hare on and celebrating her birthday.

“Happy birthday Pip, I hear you’re sailing around the globe,” Crowe’s message began, before recalling his own kayaking anecdote at home.

He added: “I’m just sitting here thinking about the incredible challenge in front of you and how overwhelming it must feel some days, but just keep going! What an amazing feeling you’re going to have when you can say you’ve claimed the globe.”

Last month, Russell Crowe took to Twitter to defend Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World.

Responding to a tweet suggesting the film could help people fall asleep, Crowe wrote: “That’s the problem with kids these days. No focus. Peter Weir’s film is brilliant. An exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service, regardless of the cost.

“Incredible cinematography by Russell Boyd & a majestic soundtrack. Definitely an adults movie.”