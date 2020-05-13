Watch the new trailer for Russell Crowe road rage thriller ‘Unhinged’

Russell Crowe stars in the psychological thriller Unhinged, playing a protagonist chasing down a young woman following a bout of road rage — watch the new trailer below.

Crowe stars opposite Caren Pistorius (Slow West) in the new film directed by Derrick Borte and written by Carl Ellsworth.

The official synopsis for Unhinged reads: “Unhinged is a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we’ve all experienced – road rage – to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion.

“Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons.

“What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.”

Unhinged is scheduled for a US release on July 1. There is no confirmed UK release date yet.

Russell Crowe recently admitted that he almost turned down his leading role in Gladiator.

“I’d read the script and I thought it wasn’t a movie,” Crowe told Variety. “But then Parkes said, ‘It’s 184 A.D., you’re a Roman general, and you’re going to be directed by Ridley Scott.’ And that was enough for me to want to talk to Ridley.”