Russell T. Davies wants to write a Marvel movie with a gay superhero

He "would be there" if bosses want to cast a "properly" homosexual character

Russell T. Davies has said that he would want to helm a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe if they were to cast a gay superhero.

Speaking to Bang Showbiz on the red carpet at the PinkNews Awards in London last night (October 16), Davies revealed that he would be interested in taking part in the writing of a new film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on a few conditions.

”If they want to make a gay superhero: properly gay, not just a nice little character in the background, I would be there. I could write it, I could write it like a demon,” he said.

The former Doctor Who showrunner just released new TV series Boys, which followed three gay friends growing up in the 1980s and features Years & Years singer Olly Alexander.

The director calls Alexander an ”amazing” talent, continuing: ”It was like working with Kylie Minogue on ‘Doctor Who’, I was like, ‘Wow, extraordinary.’ I’ve been very lucky.”

He then spoke of the responsibility he feels to create art that shines a light on these issues, saying: ”Well if I can be as visible as I possibly can be and represent us on television, I feel like I have a responsibility to do that. I think it’s needed, I think we all need it now more than ever … We’re in a very darkening world, and there are many fights on the way. And I’m ready to fight: bring it on.”

It was recently revealed that Tessa Thompson’s character Valkyrie will become Marvel’s first LGBTQ character in the upcoming Thor: Love And Thunder.