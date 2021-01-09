News Film News

Russo Brothers share first look at new Tom Holland-starring film ‘Cherry’

Holland's character returns from Iraq with PTSD and battles opioid addiction

By Will Richards
Cherry
Tom Holland in the trailer for the Russo Brothers' 'Cherry'. Credit: Russo Brothers/Twitter.

The Russo Brothers have shared a first teaser for their new film Cherry – check it out below.

The upcoming film, based on the 2018 book of the same name by Nico Walker, stars Tom Holland as a medic who returns from Iraq with PTSD and battles opioid addiction.

Cherry comes to cinemas on February 26, before premiering globally on streaming service Apple TV+ as of March 12.

Advertisement

“We’d like to introduce you to Cherry…” the pair wrote on their Twitter account, sharing a short trailer for the upcoming film which sees Holland heading to the Army recruitment office.

Watch the Cherry trailer below.

Speaking of Cherry in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Anthony Russo said: “We do think about it as an epic film, and it is very much a person’s life journey. But it does have a little bit of a split personality between being this character study and an epic life cycle.”

His brother Joe added: “The movie’s broken up into six chapters that reflect those different periods, and each one has a different tone. It’s shot with different lenses, different production design.

“One’s got magical realism. Another chapter is absurdism. Another is horror…There’s a bit of gonzo in it. It’s raw in its tone. He’s a character in existential crisis.”

Advertisement

The Russo Brothers are also working on a new film called The Electric State, which is set to feature Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in a lead role.

Brown will star as a teenage girl in an alternate future universe who is sent a robot by her missing brother, before the pair set out to find the brother.

Discussing the film in a statement, the Russo Brothers said: “We’re thrilled to have this deal with Universal who has committed to a theatrical release of Electric State. This is incredible news for us as filmmakers, and for audiences around the world who want an opportunity to experience films in theatres again.”

Advertisement
Advertisement