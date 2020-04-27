Russo Brothers reveal which Avenger they’d choose to isolate with

Avengers: Endgame directors the Joe and Anthony Russo have revealed which member of the Avengers team they’d each like to self-isolate with.

The pair helmed the record-breaking Marvel epic, which was released a year ago and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all-time.

However, while chatting to NME about new film Extraction – which they’ve both produced and Joe wrote – the brothers were asked which Avengers they would ideally like to be in quarantine with.

“I think Spider-Man would be a great partner for social-distancing, right?” Anthony answered. “He can swing over the city or if anybody gets too close he just webs them and creates a nice social-distancing barrier.”

Joe added: “I would go with Tony Stark to isolate with because of his vast capacity for virtual life.”

It was then noted that Iron Man could come up with a vaccine, with Joe musing: “Yeah, yeah, he’s also got enough tech to get yourself lost in until that happens.”

Speaking further about the industry as a whole and how it will fare after the coronavirus crisis, Anthony admitted they were “not worried” about it.

“Right now, we’re worried about everyone who’s struggling with the virus and everyone on the front lines who’s bravely tackling it and keeping us all safe,” he said.

“I think theatres will always exist. There will always be a desire for a communal experience. But I think that form is going to get more specific as the theatrical experience moves forward.

“Films that are going to demand that you gather in crowds and need a certain level of scale to them [will need cinemas]. I think we’re in an amazing time right now where we can get really complicated, diverse and interesting stories made with very healthy budgets.

“You didn’t get that in the film business 10 or 15 years ago – and that’s thanks to digital distributors like Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Hulu and HBO.”

Meanwhile, Spider-Man star Tom Holland is set to host a Marvel-themed charity pub quiz this week.

On Wednesday night (April 29) at 8pm BST, Holland will quiz fans on all things MCU in aid of his family’s Brothers Trust.