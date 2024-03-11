Ryan Gosling brings ‘I’m Just Ken’ to the 2024 Oscars

Ryan Gosling has put on a star-studded performance of Barbie‘s ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the 2024 Oscars – watch the performance below.

After weeks of uncertainty about whether Ryan Gosling would perform the hit song at the 2024 Oscars ceremony with producer and composer Mark Ronson, Gosling took to the stage clad in an all-pink Barbie-inspired outfit.

Performing against pink hues with an ensemble of backup dancers as Ronson played the guitar. During the song’s build, Gosling’s cast mates Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Scott Evans joined him to dance onstage.

Ryan Gosling and the cast of "Barbie" perform "I'm Just Ken" at the #Oscars. https://t.co/UNgGySGz3r pic.twitter.com/00hd0Jw8cy — Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2024

The camera then panned to Guns N’ Roses‘ Slash ripping through a guitar solo with Wolfgang Van Halen supporting. As Gosling walked around the floor of the theatre, he handed the mic to Barbie director Greta Gerwig, Barbie herself Margot Robbie and America Ferrera to sing along. Gosling’s La La Land co-star Emma Stone also chimed in.

Earlier during the awards show, Billie Eilish and Finneas took to the stage to perform the Barbie cut ‘What Was I Made For’. Following Gosling’s performance, Eilish and Finneas won the award for Best Song for the same track.