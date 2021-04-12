Ryan Gosling to star in new Duke Johnson-directed film noir, ‘The Actor’

Ryan Gosling is set to star in a new film noir The Actor which has today (April 12) been acquired by distributor Neon.

As reported on Deadline, Neon, the same distributor behind Oscar winner Parasite, acquired the rights to the film which is based on the best-selling novel Memory by Donald E. Westlake.

Anomalisa director Duke Johnson is on board for the project, as is Charlie Kaufman as executive director. Gosling will also produce the feature alongside Ken Kao from Waypoint Entertainment.

A synopsis of the film from Neon read: “Stranded in 1950s Ohio after a brutal attack, actor Paul Cole (Gosling), suffering from severe memory loss, struggles to find his way back to his life in New York and reclaim what he has lost.

“The Actor follows a thrilling journey we must all make, to find home, to find love and ultimately to find ourselves.”

Neon, the film’s new distributor, has made waves in just four years, acquiring 12 Academy Award nominations together with five wins. The distributor’s films have garnered over $150million (£109million) at the box office.

Reviewing its Oscar winner, Parasite, NME gave it five stars, describing it as “a darkly comic thriller” and “a modern masterpiece.”

The review added: “No matter how many times you watch it (and it’s a film that, as its title suggests, gets under your skin and makes you itch for another viewing), there are still so many more secrets hiding in the shadows.”

Neon also recently acquired the rights to Princess Diana biopic Spencer starring Kristen Stewart.