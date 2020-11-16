Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham AFC takeover confirmed

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been confirmed as the new owners of Wrexham AFC after a much-publicised takeover bid.

The Hollywood stars were confirmed back in September to be in talks to invest in the National League football club after the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board voted to allow the potential takeover.

The Trust’s members have now formally voted to approve the takeover, with an overwhelming 98.6% of members approving it – only 26 of the 2,000 members voted against, while nine abstained.

“Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation – the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST,” the club said in a statement.

“Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can.”

The Welsh club also confirmed the takeover news in a video featuring both Reynolds and McElhenney in which they promote club sponsors Ifor Williams Trailers.

“To the Wrexham Supporters Trust, thank you for your faith and trust in us,” McElhenney said in the clip, with Reynolds adding: “We’re humbled, and we’re already getting to work… holy shit, this is really happening”.

In their original bid, the pair stressed that they would protect the heritage of the club, as well as reinforcing Wrexham as a “leading force for community good in the town” and retaining and enhancing the club’s reputation as “inclusive and forward-thinking”.

Reynolds also said they wanted to make Wrexham, which has been fan-owned since 2011, a “global force”, and the pair are planning to make a documentary about the club’s rise under their ownership.