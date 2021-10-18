Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that he will be taking a break from making films after wrapping on his latest production.

The star took to Instagram to make the announcement, which coincided with him completing work on comedy musical Spirited alongside Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer.

“Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer…,” he wrote.

“Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.”

Reynolds still has several films lined up for release ahead of his break. Alongside Spirited, the actor will appear in Netflix action movie Red Notice opposite Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, and Shawn Levy’s time travel family film The Adam Project.

What Reynolds’ sabbatical will mean for the third instalment in the Deadpool franchise remains unknown, especially after the actor claimed that production stood a good chance of kicking off in 2022.

Meanwhile, the actor continues to throw his support behind Wrexham AFC, the team that he owns alongside It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney.

The pair took to social media to share the team’s first win of the season in August.

After the game, the team’s official Twitter account shared a video that showed McElhenney and Reynolds – each wearing a different iteration of the team’s shirt – toasting to the win. “Our chairmen > Other chairmen,” the account captioned the post.