Ryan Reynolds wishes Hugh Jackman well with ABBA meme after testing positive for COVID

Ryan Reynolds has wished Hugh Jackman well after the actor tested positive for COVID-19, with a montage of their friendship soundtracked by ABBA.

On Monday (June 13), Jackman announced on Twitter he had tested positive for a second time. The news came a day after his performance at the Tony Awards. As such, the actor’s standby Max Clayton will take his place in the Broadway production of The Music Man.

“I wanted you guys to hear it from me first. This morning I have frustratingly tested positive for COVID, again,” Jackman said. “My incredible standby, Max Clayton, is going to go on for me. Max and I have been working together on this show for over two years and I can tell from being in the room with him, he’s absolutely extraordinary.”

He added: “To everyone in the cast of The Music Man, I hate not being there with you, but I’ll be back as soon as I can.”

Following the news, Reynolds shared a montage clip featuring pictures of them both from his TikTok on Instagram, captioned: “Feel better, @thehughjackman.”

The clip, soundtracked by a sped-up version of ABBA track ‘Angeleyes’, was originally a post in response to Disney’s acquisition of Fox in 2017.

While the X-Men film franchise has seemingly been brought to a standstill following the merger, Reynolds has frequently hoped for a potential reunion between his Deadpool character and Jackman’s Wolverine after they starred together in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Jackman, who has been adamant about retiring from the role following 2017’s Logan, jokingly reaffirmed his stance using lyrics from Taylor Swift track ‘We Are Never Getting Back Together’.

Reposting the ABBA meme from Reynolds on Twitter, Jackman wrote: “We are never, ever, ever… @vancityreynolds.”

Reynolds is set to reprise his role of Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3, directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, The Adam Project). It will be the first Deadpool film developed at Marvel Studios.