Ryan Reynolds confirms when ‘Deadpool 3’ is coming out

Ryan Reynolds has announced a release window for Deadpool 3 with help from Dogpool.

In a post on X following the conclusion of the actors’ strike, Reynolds confirmed the sequel will arrive in summer 2024 with an image of the new canine character.

“Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell,” Reynolds wrote. “But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024.”

In the comics, Dogpool is a variant on the Marvel antihero from another universe. The dog, who looks set to star in Deadpool 3, also has their own Instagram account.

Did Dogpool save the day? Not a chance in gremlin hell. But she IS currently causing the Disney plushy merch department nightmares. Coming with the movie, Summer 2024 🐶💩L pic.twitter.com/mMtUb4wSsk — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2023

The third entry in the series was originally slated to release on May 3, 2024. A specific release date within the new “summer” window has yet to be announced but, according to sources at Deadline, it’s believed the film is billed for July.

Alongside Reynolds as Wade Wilson, Deadpool 3 will star Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Wilson’s fiancée Vanessa and Jennifer Garner as Elektra.

Jackman, who previously made his last bow as Wolverine in 2017’s Logan, said Marvel’s exploration of different timelines allowed him to return to the character.

“It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman told SiriusXM. “Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science.

“So, I don’t have to screw with the Logan timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”

In September last year, Logan director James Mangold gave his approval on the decision to bring Wolverine back. “Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kissing! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there,” he wrote on X.

“Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what madness my dear friends @vancityreynolds and @realhughjackman cook up!”