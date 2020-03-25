Ryan Reynolds has recorded his own coronavirus public service announcement on Instagram urging people to stay home in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tagged the Deadpool actor on Twitter, as well as musician Michael Bublé, after sharing his own video message from self-quarantine since his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

“I think in times of crisis, we all know it’s the celebrities that we count on most,” Reynolds began. “They’re the ones who are going to get us through this – right after healthcare workers, of course.

“First responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins – they’re great. Childhood imaginary friends? Sure! Like, 400 other types of people.”

The address then turned more serious to stress the importance of self-isolation to flatten the curve. “Look, stay at home. Practice social distancing. Wash your hands. We are going to get through this thing together,” Ryan Reynolds said.

A number of celebrities have been reaching out to fans to further highlight the urgency of social distancing. Robert De Niro filmed a video now published on New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s YouTube channel.

“We need to stop the spread of this virus and we can only do it together, not just to protect ourselves, but to protect others and all the older people you love. Please,” said De Niro, before adding a threat, somewhat in character. “I’m watching you!”

The coronavirus outbreak has affected the film, TV and music industries greatly, delaying movie and album releases and postponing production and gigs in order to limit any further spread. Here’s the full list of delayed or suspended film and TV projects.