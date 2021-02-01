Ryan Reynolds has unveiled a brand new project – a new documentary series in which he learns a host of new skills.

The 12-part Snapchat show Ryan Doesn’t Know, billed as a Snap Original, debuted over the weekend, with the Deadpool actor learning the likes of ice sculpting, axe throwing and floral arranging over the course of the series.

In the first trailer, Reynolds declares: “You could fill a gymnasium with the things that I don’t know. So, in the hopes of becoming a less boring husband and father, I’m meeting up with talented new artists to learn a little about a lot of new things.”

“Ryan is one of the funniest people out there and watching him connect with and learn from these unbelievably talented creatives is a true joy,” Westbrook Media president Brad Haugen said of the series (via Yahoo).

“He and the Maximum Effort team were amazing partners on this project, and of course, we love working with the phenomenal Snap team. We are excited for Ryan to learn a few things and ready to bring more fun to Snapchatters everywhere.”

Reynolds is well known for his comedy antics on social media, most recently posting a joke clip of him mock feuding with Betty White to mark the latter’s 99th birthday.

Filmed during the making of 2009’s The Proposal, Reynolds calls the actress a “seething demon”, while she, in turn, labels him a “jackass”.

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that the next Deadpool film will be the first R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan [Reynolds is] overseeing a script right now,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said.

“It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun. Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life.”