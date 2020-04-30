News Film News

"Walk away"

Charlotte Krol
Ryan Reynolds in 'The Green Lantern' (2011). CREDIT: A.F. ARCHIVE

Ryan Reynolds has advised a fan who asked whether he should rent The Green Lantern to not part with his cash.

The actor has made no secret of the fact that he dislikes the 2011 film, which was a flop with worldwide box office takings of $219million (it cost $200million to make), leading Warner Bros to scrap any plans for a sequel [via DenofGeek].

In 2016 Reynolds told EW that the “film fell victim to the process in Hollywood” thanks to a fast production schedule.

Now, Reynolds has responded to a Twitter user who asked him if he should pay $0.99 on Apple TV to rent the flop. Reynolds replied: “Walk away.”

In a 2016 episode of Variety’s Actors On Actors TV show, Reynolds said that he was “pretty much unhirable” in the wake of The Green Lantern‘s failure. “I represented the death of the superhero for a while,” he said during the programme.

Reynolds eventually found success in spandex elsewhere in Marvel‘s Deadpool franchise, the first instalment of which (Deadpool, 2016) broke the record at the time as the highest-grossing R-rated movie worldwide.

In other news, the actor recently recorded his own coronavirus public service announcement in which he urged people to stay home in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tagged the Deadpool actor on Twitter, as well as musician Michael Bublé, after sharing his own video message from self-quarantine since his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

“I think in times of crisis, we all know it’s the celebrities that we count on most,” Reynolds began. “They’re the ones who are going to get us through this – right after healthcare workers, of course.

