Ryan Reynolds has posted a comedy throwback video to mark Betty White’s 99th birthday yesterday (January 17).

The pair worked together on 2009 film The Proposal, White playing the grandmother to Reynolds’ character Andrew Paxton.

Sharing a joke clip filmed on the movie’s set with White and co-star Sandra Bullock, Reynolds wrote in his Instagram Stories: “We made this 12 years ago. Betty turns 99 today, but she is [100 per cent] the funniest person on the planet.”

In the clip, which was shared in full on YouTube, Reynolds and Bullock are preparing to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the film when White appears on set, Reynolds saying that White “hates” him.

While Bullock defends their older co-star, White then calls Renolds “Bryan” and mistakes him for her assistant.

After she calls him a “jackass”, Reynolds loses it and tells her: “You seem like an adorable, sweet old lady on the outside, but on the inside, you’re like this seething demon… why don’t you suck a hot cock?”

White then runs over to Bullock, feigning offence as she discreetly gives Reynolds the finger, before Bullock confronts him and puts him in his place, calling White a “national fucking treasure”.

In real life, White and Reynolds appear to have a close friendship, the former giving Deadpool a rave review when it was released in 2016.

Calling it the “best picture of the year”, White also said that Reynolds looked “so fucking handsome in his red suit”.

White marked her birthday yesterday on Twitter, sharing a clip from her unseen series Pet Set.

Would you believe it?! It's my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking. I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after fifty years! I am just so proud of the “Pet Set”. I hope everyone is safe and well. pic.twitter.com/uyn1IEXUqb — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) January 18, 2021

“Would you believe it?! It’s my 99th birthday which means I can stay up as late as I want without asking,” she wrote.

“I am also very pleased to let you know about the re-release of my long-lost series after fifty years! I am just so proud of the Pet Set. I hope everyone is safe and well.”

In other news, Reynolds and Rob McElhenney recently became the owners of football club Wrexham after a much-publicised takeover bid.