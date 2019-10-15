The two actors have playfully sent each other abuse in interviews and on social media for a number of years

Ryan Reynolds sent Hugh Jackman an angry birthday message over the weekend as their ‘feud’ continued — watch the Deadpool actor’s video greeting below.

Although both Marvel actors are actually friends, they’ve poked fun at each other in interviews, on stage and on social media in the past few years. For example, Reynolds surprised Jackman at a press junket for the latter’s film Eddie The Eagle in 2016 and made fun of his acting career.

Reynolds kept up the joke on Sunday (October 13) by wishing Jackman happy birthday on Instagram. The message, though, came as a pointed response to Jackman recently telling the audience at one of his ‘The Man. The Music. The Show’ gigs “let’s see Ryan Reynolds do that” after finishing one of his songs.

In the clip which you can see above, Reynolds says that he’d been meaning to wish Jackman happy birthday but “then I saw what you said [at the show]. In a word? Hurtful. Enjoy the show, Hugh Jackman.”

Reynolds then dramatically performs the happy birthday song before yelling: “AND I’M NOT EVEN FUCKING PROFESSIONAL TRAINED JACKMAN, YOU PIECE OF SHIT!” before flipping his middle finger at the camera.

Last November, Jackman kept up the ‘feud’ by publicly denouncing Reynolds’ idea of a Deadpool and Wolverine crossover film.