Ryan Reynolds is recruiting ‘Bob’s Burgers’ writers the Molyneux sisters for ‘Deadpool 3’

Ryan Reynolds has recruited Bob’s Burgers writers the Molyneux sisters for Deadpool 3.

According to Deadline, Reynolds who as well playing the film’s lead superhero Wade Wilson, also produces the franchise, has been actively involved in choosing Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux to write the film’s forthcoming script over the last month.

The pair won an Emmy in 2017, and have been nominated for eight consecutive years for Bob’s Burgers. They were also nominated for three WGA Awards and won an Annie Award in 2017.

The film remains in early development, but the hiring of the Molyneux sisters does mark the first major step in getting the next Deadpool film into production.

Creator Rob Liefeld previously blamed Marvel for the delay in starting work on the third movie in the series.

Marvel became involved with Deadpool after the film’s studio Fox merged with Disney.

“I blame Marvel…blame Marvel that that hasn’t happened yet. They are the reason it isn’t happening,” Liefeld said earlier this year.

“Whatever conundrum or it didn’t fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, ‘Frank paint for me.'”

Reynolds previously said that he believes that Deadpool 3 will go in “a completely different direction”.

Meanwhile, Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were this week confirmed as the new owners of Wrexham AFC after a much-publicised takeover bid.

“To the Wrexham Supporters Trust, thank you for your faith and trust in us,” McElhenney said in a video clip, with Reynolds adding: “We’re humbled, and we’re already getting to work… holy shit, this is really happening”.

McElhenney also donated £6,000 to a Wrexham AFC fan with cerebral palsy to help him adapt his home to help with his disability.